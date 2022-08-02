 Skip to main content
Bodycam footage of Amy Word's arrest released by Evansville police

  • Updated
  • 0
EPD bodycam footage shows Amy Word's arrest

EPD bodycam footage shows Amy Word's arrest (Photo Courtesy Evansville Police Department)

Evansville school board member and restaurant/bar owner Amy Word was arrested during a traffic stop over the weekend.

Police say that Word was riding as a passenger in her vehicle when it was pulled over, and that the driver, Zachary Clark, was in possession of cocaine and marijuana at the time.

According to police, Word's arrest is one of 22 that have been made so far in connection to a lengthy drug investigation. Police say Word had knowledge of narcotics activity at her place of business, Lamasco Bar and Grill.

Word was arrested on the charge of Maintaining a Common Nuisance. Following her arrest, Word released a statement to the public.

Bodycam footage first obtained by 44News shows Word's arrest.

You can watch the bodycam footage in full in two parts below. More information on the investigation is also linked at the bottom of the article.

Viewer discretion is advised.

Part One:

 

Part Two:

Videos will appear at the top of the article for app users. Swipe left and right to scroll to the previous/next video.

More information on Word's arrest can be found here.

