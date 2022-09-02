 Skip to main content
Bodycam footage shows arrest of Henderson double-murder suspect

  • Updated
Bodycam footage shows Kenneth Gibbs being placed into handcuffs

Bodycam footage shows Kenneth Gibbs being placed into handcuffs after allegedly shooting and killing two people (City of Henderson)

New footage obtained by 44News shows the moments police took a man accused of shooting and killing two people at the Harbor House in Henderson into custody.

Authorities said they took 37-year-old Kenneth Gibbs into custody without incident after finding his vehicle unoccupied at the Hayes Boat Ramp just before 10 p.m. on the night of the shooting.

Footage released by the City of Henderson shows Gibbs' arrest from three different body cameras. Viewer discretion is advised.

Clip One - Officer Douglas

Clip Two - Officer Weatherholt

Clip Three - Officer Stauffer

Gibbs remains held in the Henderson County Jail on a $500,000 bond. He is accused of murdering 44-year-old Chad Holmes and 67-year-old Steven Wathen and injuring two other people.

No official motive on the shooting has been released at this time, but police said that it happened right after chapel service at the Harbor House ended.

