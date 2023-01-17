Bodycam footage shows Evansville man using stun gun on officer, breaking into bystander's garage

Police have released bodycam footage of a violent encounter that happened on Monday.

As we previously reported, 43-year-old Robert Medlock was arrested on multiple felony charges after authorities said he disarmed an officer and used his own stun gun on him.

A police report said that Medlock tried to run after the officer found meth on him when the fight started.

Medlock would eventually run again, this time busting into a garage where several people were and arming himself with an axe, police said. A woman who was inside the garage was sent to the hospitals for injuries sustained in the struggle that ensued there.

You can watch the bodycam footage from the incident released to us by police below.

DISCLAIMER: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE AND VIOLENCE. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED.

After the struggle in the garage, police said that Medlock also kicked another officer as he was being prepared for transport to the jail.

Medlock was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on multiple charges including possession of meth, burglary, resisting law enforcement, battery with a deadly weapon, battery on law enforcement, confinement, and more.