Bond, court date set for Evansville man accused of raping and holding missing girl against her will

A bond and court date have been set for an Evansville man who was recently arrested after being accused of holding a missing girl against her will and raping her multiple times.

As 44News first reported Friday, 63-year-old Daniel Keith Walls was arrested on charges including rape, criminal confinement, and battery, after police said they found a young victim inside his apartment on North Third Avenue with several injuries.

Court records show that on Saturday, Walls's bond was set at $50,000 cash in the case.

Additionally, Walls's initial hearing in court was set for Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 10 a.m.

Authorities said they went to the apartment after someone called 911 and told dispatchers they had gone there to try to help the victim, but that Walls answered the door with a gun and wouldn't let the victim leave. When police searched Walls's apartment, they say they found a golf club with blood on it, a blood-soaked rag on the kitchen floor, a metal smoking pipe, shotgun shells, and a sawed-off shotgun.

Walls remains held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.