Bond increased for Evansville man accused of sexually assaulting minors

  • Updated
KC Stark, Vanderburgh County Jail

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man accused of sexually assaulting two minors appeared in court Thursday.

Court records show 19-year-old KC Stark had his initial hearing Thursday.

During court on Thursday, Stark's bond was increased from the initial $10,000 to $25,000 cash, or $250,000 surety.

A no-contact order was also issued for the two victims Stark is accused of assaulting.

As we reported Thursday, the 19-year-old was arrested after police said he was accused of sexually assaulting two minor victims, giving one a sexually transmitted infection.

Stark faces two felony counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.

