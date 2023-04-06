 Skip to main content
Bond increased to $100K cash for woman charged in deadly Hancock County shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Dianna McKinney, 57, of Lewisport

Dianna McKinney, 57, of Lewisport (Breckinridge County Jail photo)

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — The woman accused of shooting and killing a man in Hancock County appeared in court on Thursday morning.

During her arraignment hearing on Thursday, court officials told 44News that Dianna McKinney's bond was increased to $100,000 cash. Previously, her bond had been set at $15,000.

Additionally, McKinney had a new court date scheduled. She's due back in court for a preliminary hearing on April 14.

McKinney was arrested on charges of assault and evidence tampering earlier in April after the deadly shooting of 41-year-old Roger Benningfield Jr.

After Benningfield died from his injuries, authorities said that McKinney's charge could be upped to murder, but as of Thursday, court officials said her charges remained the same.

