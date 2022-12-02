Bond set at $25,000 cash for Evansville teen facing multiple rape charges

An Evansville high school student appeared for the first time in court on Friday after being accused of a slew of serious crimes including rape and sexual battery.
Our 44News crew was at the courthouse for the initial hearing for 18-year-old Luke Pokorney, who was arrested on accusations of raping and sexually abusing multiple victims.
During Friday's hearing, Pokorney's bond was set at $250,000 - or $25,000 cash. Additionally, Pokorney was ordered to have no contact with seven individuals.
Pokorney is a well-known high school athlete for Central High School. According to online college recruiting records, he was involved in baseball, football and basketball. During Friday's court hearing, Pokorney's role as a student was discussed, should he be bonded out of jail.
We reached out to the EVSC for clarification on the matter, and they provided the following statement:
"In the best interest of all parties involved, the individual facing charges will not be returning to Central High School. We are fortunate to have options for learning that do not include the traditional brick and mortar setting."
In total, Pokorney currently faces six counts of rape, two counts of strangulation, one count of battery, and one count of sexual battery.
Pokorney's next court date is set for Dec. 7 at 1 p.m.