 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds from the south will create
dangerous crosswinds for vehicles traveling on east-west
highways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Bond set at $25,000 cash for Evansville teen facing multiple rape charges

  • Updated
  • 0
Luke S. Pokorney, age 18 of Evansville, via Vandeburgh County Jail

Luke S. Pokorney, age 18 of Evansville, via Vandeburgh County Jail

An Evansville high school student appeared for the first time in court on Friday after being accused of a slew of serious crimes including rape and sexual battery.

Our 44News crew was at the courthouse for the initial hearing for 18-year-old Luke Pokorney, who was arrested on accusations of raping and sexually abusing multiple victims.

During Friday's hearing, Pokorney's bond was set at $250,000 - or $25,000 cash. Additionally, Pokorney was ordered to have no contact with seven individuals.

Pokorney is a well-known high school athlete for Central High School. According to online college recruiting records, he was involved in baseball, football and basketball. During Friday's court hearing, Pokorney's role as a student was discussed, should he be bonded out of jail.

We reached out to the EVSC for clarification on the matter, and they provided the following statement:

"In the best interest of all parties involved, the individual facing charges will not be returning to Central High School. We are fortunate to have options for learning that do not include the traditional brick and mortar setting."

In total, Pokorney currently faces six counts of rape, two counts of strangulation, one count of battery, and one count of sexual battery.

Pokorney's next court date is set for Dec. 7 at 1 p.m.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you