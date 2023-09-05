Bond set at $5K for woman charged with DUI in deadly Vanderburgh County wreck

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — The woman accused of causing a deadly wreck while driving under the influence appeared in court on Tuesday.
As we reported, 29-year-old Mariah Kammerer was arrested and charged with DUI Causing Death after the deadly crash, which happened on Monday evening on I-69.
At Kammerer's probable cause hearing on Tuesday, her bond was set at $5,000 cash, with the condition of not operating a motor vehicle or consuming any alcohol.
At the time of the crash, authorities say a witness who stopped to help heard Kammerer admit to being drunk from a Labor Day party.
Authorities say Kammerer crashed into a car that was parked on the side of I-69, killing a 54-year-old woman. They say presumptive tests showed Kammerer was more than 2.5x over the legal limit, and that she also had drugs in her system.
Kammerer now has an initial hearing scheduled for Sept. 8 at 1 p.m.