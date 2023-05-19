 Skip to main content
Bond set for teen charged in Eastland Mall incident

Braylin Underwood, via Vanderburgh County Jail

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Bond has been set for a teen who was arrested after a recent incident at Eastland Mall in Evansville.

Court records show 16-year-old Braylin Underwood's bond was set at $50,000 cash on Friday.

As a condition of Underwood's bond, he wouldn't be allowed to go on Eastland Mall property.

Police said that Underwood was one of two juveniles charged after a chaotic incident at Eastland Mall. Underwood was waived to adult court, but the other juvenile who was arrested in the case was not, police said.

911 audio gives inside look at chaotic weekend incident at Eastland Mall

Underwood has a court hearing set for 10 a.m. Friday morning. He faces charges including battery, criminal organization activity - firearm involved, and resisting law enforcement.

We will continue to provide any updates on the case.

