Bond set for teen charged in Eastland Mall incident

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Bond has been set for a teen who was arrested after a recent incident at Eastland Mall in Evansville.
Court records show 16-year-old Braylin Underwood's bond was set at $50,000 cash on Friday.
As a condition of Underwood's bond, he wouldn't be allowed to go on Eastland Mall property.
Police said that Underwood was one of two juveniles charged after a chaotic incident at Eastland Mall. Underwood was waived to adult court, but the other juvenile who was arrested in the case was not, police said.
Underwood has a court hearing set for 10 a.m. Friday morning. He faces charges including battery, criminal organization activity - firearm involved, and resisting law enforcement.
We will continue to provide any updates on the case.