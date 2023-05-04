Brief standoff leads to man's arrest in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A brief standoff that happened in Evansville on Wednesday ended with one arrest.
Officers say they were responding to a call in an area of Negley Avenue on Wednesday afternoon when they were flagged down by a victim, who said they had been attacked by Anthony Chew.
The victim told police that Chew had walked into the home uninvited before an argument started that turned physical.
EPD says multiple officers set up a perimeter around Chew's home, and that they were told that Chew was inside with a gun.
Police say they called in SWAT and the Bearcat, before Chew eventually came out and was taken into custody.
Chew was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of burglary and strangulation.