Burglary suspect arrested after stealing police car in Mt. Vernon, authorities say

A woman is behind bars in Posey County, Indiana, after police say she stole a police cruiser after being arrested in connection to a burglary investigation.
The Mt. Vernon Police Department says officers were called to a burglary in the area of East Water Street and North Canal Street around 5 p.m. on Sunday.
When officers arrived in the area, they say they found Samantha Billings inside the building.
Officers arrested and handcuffed Billings, placing her in the back of their patrol vehicle, according to MVPD. They say the officers then went to check the remainder of the building to make sure no one else was inside.
While officers searched the building, police say Billings was able to get her cuffs in front of her, manipulate the window on the police cruiser cage, and get into the driver's seat. That's when Billings took off in the patrol vehicle in an attempt to get away, police said.
After a short pursuit, police say the cruiser Billings had stolen came to a stop in a ditch just west of Gun Club Road.
Billings was apprehended again, and booked into the Posey County Jail on a total of 15 charges, 10 of which are felonies.
Her charges include burglary, escape, possession of meth, theft, DUI, and more.