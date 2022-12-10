California woman arrested after police say they confiscated 90 lbs of Marijuana

A woman is facing charges after police confiscated 90 pounds of Marijuana that were being delivered from California.
Authorities say a local common carrier told officers they had ten suspicious parcels that smelled like Marijuana. They said the packages came from Ranch Cucamonga, California.
According to authorities, the packages were sent to three different addresses in Evansville.
The Evansville-Vanderburgh Drug Task Force arrived at the scene and noted a strong smell of Marijuana coming from the packages.
An Evansville Police K9 alerted the presence of illegal narcotics, according to authorities.
Authorities say they obtained a search warrant for all ten packages and seized 90 pounds of Marijuana in 90 packages. The Marijuana field tested positive for THC.
Detectives began surveillance of a home on Newburgh Road in Evansville. Detectives conducted a controlled delivery of the packages to the address.
When the packages were delivered, police say a man opened the door and asked for the packages to be dropped off in front of the pool house. They say the man said that a woman had stayed the night in the pool house, and that she said she was expecting packages. Detectives say the homeowner told them he uses the pool house as an Air BNB house.
The homeowner said the woman texted him and told him she would be at the house in 20 minutes. Authorities went to surveil the other residences that the other packages were being delivered to.
Detectives say they observed one woman standing on the porch talking on her phone, and that she then drove to the other addresses the packages were being delivered to. They say she went to one house on Newburgh Road in Evansville and pulled into the driveway, grabbed one package, and hurried back to her car. Detectives then identified themselves and took her into custody.
Authorities say Hua Hou, the offender, had a felony warrant for dealing Marijuana out of Georgia. Detectives estimate the street value of the 90 pounds to be $180,000. Hua Hou is from Ranch Cucamonga, California, according to the affidavit. Hou was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for dealing marijuana.