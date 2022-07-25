'Career criminal' from Evansville gets 15 years after pulling gun outside local bar

An Evansville man and "career criminal" will serve 15 years in prison after pulling a gun on another man outside a local bar, federal authorities said Monday.
Officials with the Department of Justice said Monday that 33-year-old Michael Dewayne Charles of Evansville, Indiana, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after the incident, which took place back in September of 2021.
Court documents say that a deputy with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office was called to the area of the Corner Pocket Bar in Evansville on Sept. 26, 2021, about a person with a gun in the parking lot.
When the deputy arrived, they said they say Charles push another man against an SUV while holding a 9mm handgun. Charles then ran from the deputy before being taken into custody, according to court documents.
Authorities say that Charles was interviewed by police and admitted to pulling the pistol while arguing with his cousin. They say the pistol was also found to have an obliterated serial number.
Monday's announcement from the justice department says that Charles is prohibited from lawfully possessing firearms due to multiple prior felony convictions in Vanderburgh County, including sexual battery, burglary, and domestic battery.
Due to the convictions, authorities say Charles is considered an Armed Career Criminal under federal law, and that he's subject to enhanced penalties.
After Charles is released from prison, officials say he'll also be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for four years.