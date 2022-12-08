'Career criminal' from Evansville sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for gun and meth charges

A "career criminal" from Evansville has been sentenced to more than a decade behind bars for crimes of illegal gun possession and meth trafficking, according to federal authorities.
A Thursday announcement from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Indiana says that 48-year-old Luke Smith III of Evansville was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
According to court records, authorities learned Smith was selling drugs and carrying a gun after just being released from prison back in 2019. Officers said they pulled Smith over and searched his car, finding meth, baggies, a pistol, and ammo. When Smith was searched, police said they found a scale on him and more ammunition.
With previous felony convictions for battery resulting in bodily injury to a pregnant woman and robbery, Smith is prohibited from possessing guns and ammo under federal law.
Smith was also ordered to serve three years of supervised probation following his release from prison.