Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, Olmsted Lock and Dam, and Cairo.

.The Ohio River at Newburgh and Mount Vernon will fall below flood
by tomorrow afternoon, and crests are expected J.T Myers,
Shawneetown, Olmsted and Cairo by tonight.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 38.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late this evening and continue falling to 20.3 feet Sunday,
April 09.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Case dismissed against Evansville man previously accused of trying to meet up with teen

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The case against an Evansville man who was arrested after being accused of trying to meet up with a teen for sex has been dismissed.

A 26-year-old man had originally faced a charge of child solicitation after being confronted by an online Indianapolis-based "predator catcher" group at a local CVS. 

An incident report from the sheriff's office said that the online group posed as a 14-year-old child, and that the in-person meetup was arranged after sexually-charged online chats.

Man facing child solicitation charges; lured by undercover group that exposes pedophiles

Court records show that the child solicitation charge was never officially filed against the man. A motion to dismiss the case was granted on Thursday, and the man was released from custody.

The news comes after an outspoken statement from the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office, which condemned "vigilante groups," referring to their actions as "legally problematic and inadmissible for use in bringing charges or taking a case to trial."

