Case dismissed against Evansville man previously accused of trying to meet up with teen

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The case against an Evansville man who was arrested after being accused of trying to meet up with a teen for sex has been dismissed.
A 26-year-old man had originally faced a charge of child solicitation after being confronted by an online Indianapolis-based "predator catcher" group at a local CVS.
An incident report from the sheriff's office said that the online group posed as a 14-year-old child, and that the in-person meetup was arranged after sexually-charged online chats.
Court records show that the child solicitation charge was never officially filed against the man. A motion to dismiss the case was granted on Thursday, and the man was released from custody.
The news comes after an outspoken statement from the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office, which condemned "vigilante groups," referring to their actions as "legally problematic and inadmissible for use in bringing charges or taking a case to trial."