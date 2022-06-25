 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
SATURDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Saturday, June 25 for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Saturday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Case dismissed for man charged in suspected murder-for-hire plot

  • Updated
  • 0
Daniel Alvey and Samuel Huggler Vanderburgh County Jail photos

Daniel Alvey (L) and Samuel Huggler (R) (Vanderburgh County Jail photos)

Authorities in Evansville say charges have been dropped for a man who had previously been accused of murder in the suspected hired shooting of several individuals.

The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office says it filed a motion to dismiss the case against Samuel Huggler in the case.

Huggler had previously been arrested in December 2021 along with another man, Daniel Alvey, after three people were shot at a home on Kirkwood Drive in Evansville. One of the shooting victims later died from their injuries, police said.

The prosecutor's says the motion to dismiss the case against Huggler was filed after Alvey refused to testify, despite being granted use immunity and being ordered by the Court.

According to prosecutor's office, there is no statute of limitations in Indiana for the crime of Murder, and the state reserves the right to re-file charges against Huggler should circumstances change in the future.

The prosecutor's office says that the case against Alvey are still pending in Vanderburgh County Circuit Court. His next hearing is scheduled for July 25.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you