Case dismissed for man charged in suspected murder-for-hire plot

Authorities in Evansville say charges have been dropped for a man who had previously been accused of murder in the suspected hired shooting of several individuals.

The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office says it filed a motion to dismiss the case against Samuel Huggler in the case.

Huggler had previously been arrested in December 2021 along with another man, Daniel Alvey, after three people were shot at a home on Kirkwood Drive in Evansville. One of the shooting victims later died from their injuries, police said.

The prosecutor's says the motion to dismiss the case against Huggler was filed after Alvey refused to testify, despite being granted use immunity and being ordered by the Court.

According to prosecutor's office, there is no statute of limitations in Indiana for the crime of Murder, and the state reserves the right to re-file charges against Huggler should circumstances change in the future.

The prosecutor's office says that the case against Alvey are still pending in Vanderburgh County Circuit Court. His next hearing is scheduled for July 25.