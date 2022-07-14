Cash stolen from Evansville AT&T store; police looking for suspect

Investigators with the Evansville Police Department are looking into a theft that happened at the AT&T store on First Avenue Wednesday.
Officers were called to the store at 4600 N. First Ave. around 7 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a theft that had just happened.
When they arrived, officers talked to an employee who explained what happened.
According to EPD, the employee says the thief entered the store to load money onto a pre-paid card. The employee told officers that the suspect got mad because of an error with the card.
As the employee was trying to fix the issue, they say the suspect walked behind them and forcefully shoved them before taking $100 out of the register and leaving.
No description of the suspect in the case was immediately released.
Anyone with information can contact police.