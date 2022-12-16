 Skip to main content
Cashier robbed outside Henderson Dollar Tree

Police are looking for a suspect in a robbery that happened in Henderson, Kentucky on Thursday night.

The Henderson Police Department says officers went to the Dollar Tree on South Green Street around 9:30 p.m. after a cashier reported being robbed outside the store.

The cashier told police that she had exited the store carrying a bag containing money from the store, and that a man wearing a white hoodie approached her and took the bag.

Anyone with information on the incident should call HPD or Crime Stoppers.

