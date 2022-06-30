 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Thursday, June 30, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,
Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds, and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Catalytic converters stolen from Evansville car dealership

  Updated
  • 0
Catalytic Converter

Police are looking for suspects after several catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles at an Evansville car dealership.

The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to the Romain Cross Pointe Auto Park dealership on East Division Street on Wednesday afternoon after four catalytic converters were reportedly taken off vehicles on the lot.

After the business discovered the stolen catalytic converters and called police, they said they looked at security camera footage that showed some suspicious activity back on Monday.

The security camera showed a small bronze colored crossover-type vehicle that appeared to be a Kia, driving around with its lights off. Police say the driver also seemed to be hiding their face with something hanging by the driver's side window.

The estimated value of the stolen catalytic converters is around $1,000.

No other details were released on the investigation, but anyone who might have more information can contact police.

