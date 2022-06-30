Catalytic converters stolen from Evansville car dealership

Police are looking for suspects after several catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles at an Evansville car dealership.
The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to the Romain Cross Pointe Auto Park dealership on East Division Street on Wednesday afternoon after four catalytic converters were reportedly taken off vehicles on the lot.
After the business discovered the stolen catalytic converters and called police, they said they looked at security camera footage that showed some suspicious activity back on Monday.
The security camera showed a small bronze colored crossover-type vehicle that appeared to be a Kia, driving around with its lights off. Police say the driver also seemed to be hiding their face with something hanging by the driver's side window.
The estimated value of the stolen catalytic converters is around $1,000.
No other details were released on the investigation, but anyone who might have more information can contact police.