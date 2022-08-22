 Skip to main content
Central City Police arrest suspect in felony investigation

Robert Sowders via Muhlenberg County Jail

Officials with the Central City Police Department in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky, say they've made an arrest in a felony investigation.

On Monday, CCPD said it was looking for a man named Robert Sowders in connection to the investigation.

Police said they had a run-in with Sowders on Monday, but that he fled from officers.

On Tuesday morning, police said Sowders had been found and taken into custody.

He was booked into the Muhlenberg County Jail on charges including fleeing police, assault, and criminal mischief.

