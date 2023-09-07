Charges filed against suspected DUI driver in deadly Vanderburgh County I-69 crash

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Official charges have been filed against a woman accused of drinking and driving, leading to a deadly crash on I-69.

As we reported, Mariah Kammerer was arrested after the Labor Day crash, which claimed the life of a 54-year-old woman.

Ahead of Kammerer's initial hearing on Friday, official charges were filed in the case.

Court records show Kammerer now faces seven charges in the deadly crash - including charges of reckless homicide, and various drug and alcohol-related DUI charges.

A witness at the scene of the deadly crash said they heard Kammerer admit to being drunk from a Labor Day party, according to authorities. They say presumptive tests showed Kammerer was more than 2.5x over the legal limit, and that she also had drugs in her system.

Kammerer is being held on a $5,000 bond as she awaits her Friday afternoon court hearing.