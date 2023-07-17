Charges filed in months-long porch pirate investigation in Daviess County

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — The Daviess County Sheriff's Office has charged a suspect in a porch pirate investigation that started back in April.

As we reported in April, authorities with the sheriff's office were investigating a package theft from a home on Gobler Ford Road.

Authorities with DCSO said Monday they'd charged 40-year-old Jonathan David Wilson with mail theft.

Before being charged in the case, Wilson had already been booked into the Daviess County Jail on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and theft.

A mugshot for Wilson wasn't immediately available.