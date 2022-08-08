Child found alone and crying outside leads to neglect arrest in Evansville

An Evansville man was arrested and charged with neglect after police say a child was found alone and crying.
The Evansville Police Department says an investigation started Sunday around 6:30 p.m.
According to police, it started after a woman called 911 and said she was outside an apartment complex near East Morgan Avenue and North Roosevelt Drive. She told dispatchers that she was approached outside by a child who was alone and crying.
The woman told authorities that she tried to find an adult at the apartment that the child came outside from, but that no one was home.
While officers were at the scene investigating, they say a woman arrived who said she was the child's mother. The woman told police she had left to go do laundry, and that when she left, the child and his father, 26-year-old Fenel Germain, were both asleep in the apartment. The woman said she didn't know where Germain had gone, according to EPD.
As police continued to investigate, they say Germain showed up with a child's tricycle. They say Germain admitted to leaving the child unattended in the apartment while he went to purchase a tricycle for him.
Police say they were speaking with a family friend who was helping translate due to a language barrier. They say the family friend told them that they provided for the family, because neither of the child's parents had jobs.
Officers say they performed a check of the apartment because of what the family friend told them. They say they found some food in the refrigerator, but that the cupboards were full of roaches.
EPD says the bed in the apartment did not have linens on it, and that there were also roaches in the bedroom. Officers say they "did not locate any items" for the child.
The Department of Child Services was contacted and responded to the scene.
Police say Germain was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on the charge of neglect.