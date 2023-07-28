 Skip to main content
Citation details criminal charges against former Owensboro superintendent Matthew Constant

  • Updated
  • 0
Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant mugshot (Daviess County Jail)

Matthew Constant mugshot (Daviess County Jail)

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — A Kentucky State Police citation details charges against a former superintendent who's now behind bars.

As we reported, 51-year-old Matthew Constant was arrested on Thursday as part of an ongoing investigation.

Constant, who served as the superintendent of the Owensboro Public Schools district before his suspension in May, is facing charges of Procuring or Promoting the Use of a Minor and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

The citation obtained by 44News on Friday details those charges, and says:

"Above subject admitted to tampering with physical evidence during an interview, and attempted to procure and solicit sexual acts from minors, having full knowledge he was speaking with juvenile children. Above subject used multiple accounts from electronic devices to execute these acts."

The citation lists the violation date as Jan. 1, 2020, with Constant's home as the location.

Constant is being held in the Daviess County Jail on a $35,000 bond, and is being arraigned in court on Friday morning.

Upon Constant's arrest, KSP said that the investigation was "still in the early phases and has spanned into other states," and that "additional charges are likely."

44News will be in the courtroom for Constant's arraignment. Stay with us on-air and online for any updates.

