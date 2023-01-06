Colorado murder suspect arrested in Posey County after pursuit and crash

A suspect in a homicide investigation from several states away was apprehended in Posey County on Friday morning, according to authorities.
The homicide stems from Wheat Ridge, Colorado, where police said a store clerk was found shot and killed on Thursday night around 8 p.m. They say the suspect was seen shooting the victim before stealing the victim's vehicle and fleeing.
Indiana State Police tell us the suspect in the case was apprehended after a pursuit that started on I-64 in Posey County. The pursuit took place around 10:30 a.m., after ISP recognized the vehicle thanks to a nationwide alert issued to law enforcement agencies.
According to ISP, the suspect reached speeds of over 90 miles per-hour before losing control and crashing. They say the vehicle flipped several times before coming to a rest in an open field, where the driver was taken into custody.
Police identified the suspect in the incident as 26-year-old Shawnathan Deangelo Chance of Dunn, North Carolina.
In addition to the murder charge out of Colorado, ISP says Chance is now facing felony charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of a stolen vehicle, plus a misdemeanor reckless driving charge.
Chance was taken to the Posey County Jail, where he will be held on no bond for Colorado authorities.