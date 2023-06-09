 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Fine Particles PM 2.5
in the air today, June 9th, for the following Southwest Indiana
counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

A Particulate Alert is issued when the concentration of fine
particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in the atmosphere may
exceed federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
articulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Controlled buys lead to meth dealing arrest in Evansville, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
meth mgn graphic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man is behind bars after being accused of dealing large amounts of meth.

Investigators with the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Trask Force say they started investigating 44-year-old Dennis Wright for dealing meth back in March.

Over the course of the investigation, authorities say they used confidential informants to conduct several controlled meth purchases from Wright's home on East Columbia Street. During the controlled buys, detectives say they purchased just under 53 grams of meth from Wright.

On Thursday, investigators say they got a search warrant for Wright's home. As they were preparing to execute the search warrant, they say they watched Wright come outside and start walking down the sidewalk.

A detective says they approached Wright on the sidewalk, took him into custody, and questioned him.

Dennis Wright II

Dennis Wright II (Vanderburgh County Jail)

According to the detective, Wright admitted to selling two ounces of meth per week. Wright said he had been doing this for the last year, meaning he's sold roughly 6.5 pounds of meth over that amount of time, according to police.

Dearing a search of Wright's home, authorities say they found a digital scale, and about 56 grams of a crystal substance that didn't test positive for meth. They also say they found several small containers with about four grams of crystals that did test positive for meth.

Wright was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail and charged with dealing methamphetamine.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you