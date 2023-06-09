Controlled buys lead to meth dealing arrest in Evansville, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man is behind bars after being accused of dealing large amounts of meth.
Investigators with the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Trask Force say they started investigating 44-year-old Dennis Wright for dealing meth back in March.
Over the course of the investigation, authorities say they used confidential informants to conduct several controlled meth purchases from Wright's home on East Columbia Street. During the controlled buys, detectives say they purchased just under 53 grams of meth from Wright.
On Thursday, investigators say they got a search warrant for Wright's home. As they were preparing to execute the search warrant, they say they watched Wright come outside and start walking down the sidewalk.
A detective says they approached Wright on the sidewalk, took him into custody, and questioned him.
According to the detective, Wright admitted to selling two ounces of meth per week. Wright said he had been doing this for the last year, meaning he's sold roughly 6.5 pounds of meth over that amount of time, according to police.
Dearing a search of Wright's home, authorities say they found a digital scale, and about 56 grams of a crystal substance that didn't test positive for meth. They also say they found several small containers with about four grams of crystals that did test positive for meth.
Wright was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail and charged with dealing methamphetamine.