Convicted child molester accused of sexually abusing another young victim in Evansville, police say

A convicted child molester is behind bars in Evansville after being accused of molesting another young victim, according to police.
The Evansville Police Department says investigators spoke to a young victim at Holly's House back in December of 2022.
According to EPD, the child said they were sexually abused by 43-year-old Charles Coleman while at his home, also claiming that he told them not to tell anyone.
Investigators say the child described the abuse, and was able to point out Coleman's home in a photo lineup.
Police say Coleman was interviewed at the home and denied the accusations. They say he is a registered sex offender with a previous conviction for child molesting, and that he also has six convictions for registry violations/failure to register as a sex offender.
Coleman was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail, where he's being held on a $500,000 bond.