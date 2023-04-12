Convicted Evansville murderer sentenced to 101 years in prison

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A man convicted of murder in Evansville has been sentenced to more than a century in prison.
44News was in the courtroom on Wednesday when Brandon Artis was sentenced to 101 years in prison.
Artis's sentencing comes after he was found guilty of charges including robbery, armed robbery, and intimidation, in addition to murder, in the shooting death of 27-year-old Trey McGillicuddy.
During Artis's sentencing Wednesday, court officials explained that he had been sentenced to 95 years for murder and for being a habitual offender, plus six more years for intimidating two witnesses.
Judge Robert Pigman said there four aggravating circumstances influenced his decision to give such a harsh sentence, including Artis being on parole, his prior criminal record, the fact that McGillicuddy was killed in his own home, and because the murder happened in front of young children.
An attorney for Artis said he'll appeal the sentencing as early as this afternoon.
Coming up tonight on 44News, we'll have exclusive sound from the victim's family, plus a sit-down jailhouse interview with Artis.
