Convicted murderer escapes prison by dumpster

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction released more details into the investigation of escaped inmates, Bradley Gillespie and James Lee.
According to officials,they determined the pair exited Allen/Oakwood Correctional Institution after concealing themselves in a dumpster.
Four employees have been placed on paid administrative leave as an internal investigation continues.
Officials released the names of the employees:.
•Carl Bendross, Major
•Tre’mon Glenn-Crawford, Correction Officer
•Lain Patterson, Correction Officer
•Taylor Robey, Correction Officer
Officials say additional individuals may be placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues.
Authorities have now been searching for Gillespie for more than 60 hours, after they said Gillespie and Lee crashed their car in Henderson while trying to get away from officers.
Law enforcement say Gillespie is believed to be armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact 911 or OSHP Findlay Patrol Post at 419-423-1414 or the United States Marshal Service at 1-866-4WANTED