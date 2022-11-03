Convicted sex offender arrested for failing to register in Gibson County, sheriff says

A man was arrested in Gibson County, Indiana on Wednesday after failing to comply with Sex Offender Registry requirements, according to authorities.
The Gibson County Sheriff's Office says that an investigation started on Halloween, when Captain Bruce Vanoven got a tip that 49-year-old Harry Arnold Bullington III, a registered sexually violent predator, was failing to comply with Sex Offender Registry requirements on his current residence and employment information.
The sheriff's office says Capt. Vanoven started looking into the tip and got a warrant for Bullington's arrest as a result.
GCSO says Bullington was taken into custody on Wednesday and booked into the Gibson County Jail on the felony warrant for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender with a Prior Conviction.
Bullington is being held on a $50,000 bond.