Coroner called to crash after attempted traffic stop in Evansville

  • Updated
EVV pursuit and crash

The Vanderburgh County Coroner was called to the scene of an incident that ended with a crash on Thursday.

Dispatchers say the incident started as a traffic stop just after 11 a.m. It's believed that authorities were following the driver after they refused to stop.

The incident ended on Harlan Avenue and Division Street. Our crew at the scene saw a car crashed into a wall, with tarps draped around it. They also saw the Vanderburgh County Coroner come and go from the scene of the crash.

We are working to learn more on the incident and will continue to provide any updates.

