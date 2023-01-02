Coroner identifies 49-year-old man as victim in Evansville murder

The victim of a New Year's Day murder in Evansville has been identified.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office said Tuesday that the man who was killed was 49-year-old Todd Keith Roll of Evansville.

Roll's body was found in a creek behind the Showplace Cinema theatre off of First Avenue after he was shot and killed, authorities said.

A 21-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with murder in the case. Police said that man was Brandon Schaefer, who said he didn't know the victim and had "thought about killing someone for some time."

Police said they took Schaefer into custody at his apartment, and that he had taken Roll's clothing and worn it home after the shooting. They say Schaefer admitted to shooting Roll in the head.

Schaefer will appear in court for the first time on Thursday at 1 p.m.

Roll's official cause and manner of death are pending, with an autopsy scheduled for sometime Monday afternoon.