.Rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms will develop this evening
and continue through Tuesday morning. Flash flooding, some
potentially significant, is possible.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and
Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Caldwell, Christian,
Crittenden, Daviess, Henderson, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, McLean,
Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union KY and Webster. In southeast
Missouri, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Perry MO, Ripley and
Wayne MO.

* WHEN...Through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become
clogged with debris.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Rainfall of two to four inches is expected to fall tonight
through Tuesday morning. A corridor of higher amounts is
possible across the Missouri Bootheel region into far western
Kentucky.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Coroner identifies 49-year-old man as victim in Evansville murder

  Updated
  • 0
police lights

The victim of a New Year's Day murder in Evansville has been identified.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office said Tuesday that the man who was killed was 49-year-old Todd Keith Roll of Evansville.

Roll's body was found in a creek behind the Showplace Cinema theatre off of First Avenue after he was shot and killed, authorities said.

A 21-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with murder in the case. Police said that man was Brandon Schaefer, who said he didn't know the victim and had "thought about killing someone for some time."

Police said they took Schaefer into custody at his apartment, and that he had taken Roll's clothing and worn it home after the shooting. They say Schaefer admitted to shooting Roll in the head.

Schaefer will appear in court for the first time on Thursday at 1 p.m.

Roll's official cause and manner of death are pending, with an autopsy scheduled for sometime Monday afternoon.

