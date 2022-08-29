Coroner identifies man killed in Evansville shooting

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has identified the victim in an ongoing murder investigation out of Evansville.

The coroner's office says the victim was 27-year-old Trey Lashaune McGillicuddy of Evansville.

According to police, McGillicuddy was shot and killed at a home in the area of Ravenswood Drive and and Bennighof Avenue.

Investigators say the suspect went to the home late Saturday night, kicked in the front door, and shot McGillicuddy in the chest.

No arrests have been made in the investigation at this time.

The coroner's office says that McGillicuddy's autopsy will be scheduled.

