Coroner identifies victim in deadly Evansville shooting

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a man who was shot and killed in Evansville, Indiana on Tuesday.
The coroner's office says the victim of Tuesday morning's shooting was 19-year-old Tel’Majae Caimron McGee of Evansville.
Police said the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Jefferson Avenue and South Garvin Street.
At the scene, authorities said they found McGee with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made at this time, and anyone with more information is urged to contact police.
An official autopsy for McGee will take place at a later time.