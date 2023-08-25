 Skip to main content
Coroner identifies woman stabbed to death in Evansville

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights generic

Police said the victim had stab wounds to her neck, back, abdomen, hands, and heart.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the name of a woman who was stabbed to death in Evansville on Wednesday.

The coroner says 25-year-old Nerlande Germain-Charles of Evansville was the woman who died in the brutal incident on Wednesday.

Germain-Charles died at the hospital after police said her husband, Fenel Germain, admitted to stabbing her numerous times.

EPD: Man charged with murder after stabbing wife to death on E. Michigan Street

Police said the couple's two young children were present at the time of the incident, and that the victim had stab wounds to her neck, back, abdomen, hands, and heart.

The coroner's office says Germain-Charles's autopsy will be conducted on Friday afternoon.

