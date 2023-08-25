Coroner identifies woman stabbed to death in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the name of a woman who was stabbed to death in Evansville on Wednesday.
The coroner says 25-year-old Nerlande Germain-Charles of Evansville was the woman who died in the brutal incident on Wednesday.
Germain-Charles died at the hospital after police said her husband, Fenel Germain, admitted to stabbing her numerous times.
Police said the couple's two young children were present at the time of the incident, and that the victim had stab wounds to her neck, back, abdomen, hands, and heart.
The coroner's office says Germain-Charles's autopsy will be conducted on Friday afternoon.