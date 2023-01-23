Coroner releases autopsy results for Evansville Walmart shooter

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the autopsy results for the man who was shot and killed by officers after opening fire at a local Walmart.

The coroner's office says the autopsy for Ronald Mosley II was completed on Saturday, showing that he died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and torso.

Police said that Mosley, a former Walmart employee, walked into the store on South Red Bank Road late Thursday night, targeting employees at the store as they were gathering for a meeting. That's where authorities say Mosley shot his former co-worker, Amber Cook, in the face.

According to police, seven Evansville Police Department officers and one Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Deputy fired back at Mosley, who died at the scene.

The Walmart store where the incident unfolded remains closed for now, with no reopening date set in stone.