Coroner releases autopsy results for Evansville Walmart shooter

  • Updated
May 2022 mug shot for Ronald Mosley II, who was arrested after being accused of assaulting several fellow employees at the Walmart store on the west side of Evansville, Indiana

May 2022 mug shot for Ronald Mosley II. Mosley was arrested in 2022 after being accused of assaulting several coworkers at the Walmart store on Evansville's west side. Late on the night of Jan. 19, police said Mosley went into the store armed with a handgun and opened fire.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the autopsy results for the man who was shot and killed by officers after opening fire at a local Walmart.

The coroner's office says the autopsy for Ronald Mosley II was completed on Saturday, showing that he died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and torso.

Police said that Mosley, a former Walmart employee, walked into the store on South Red Bank Road late Thursday night, targeting employees at the store as they were gathering for a meeting. That's where authorities say Mosley shot his former co-worker, Amber Cook, in the face.

According to police, seven Evansville Police Department officers and one Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Deputy fired back at Mosley, who died at the scene.

The Walmart store where the incident unfolded remains closed for now, with no reopening date set in stone.

