Coroner releases preliminary autopsy results for man killed in Tell City officer-involved shooting

There's an update on an officer-involved shooting incident that happened in Perry County, Indiana on Friday.
The Perry County Coroner's Office says 22-year-old Payton Masterson died from a single gunshot wound to the right-side ribcage area, and confirmed that the shot was not fired from Masterson's weapon.
As we previously reported, authorities said that the shooting took place after Cannelton Police tried to pull a truck over for speeding. Police said that Masterson was the driver of that truck and that he refused to stop, instead opening fire on officers during a pursuit.
Police said that Masterson was able to get out of his truck, steal another truck, and lead officers into Tell City, where he would also ram several police cars parked at the police department before fleeing on foot to his apartment nearby.
While Monday's update from the coroner's office provides more details on the investigation, questions still remain.
"We want to know why he did this, but at this point we have no idea," Indiana State Police Sgt. Todd Ringle told 44News in an interview at the time of the incident. "We will be looking into this, we'll be talking to a lot of different individuals trying to figure out what was going through his head."
The Perry County Coroner's Office says that Masterson's final autopsy report won't be done for a while, pending a report from the pathologist and a toxicology report as well.