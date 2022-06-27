Couple arrested in Evansville after packages stolen from courier facility for months, police say

Two people were arrested on burglary charges early Monday morning in connection to the thefts of packages at a courier facility in Evansville, according to police.
The Evansville Police Department says investigators were recently called to take a commercial burglary report at the Now Courier facility at the corner of Burkhardt Road and Morgan Avenue.
The investigation started after an employee at Now Courier reported coming in to work on June 6 to find an unknown woman inside the building who wasn't supposed to be there. The employee told the woman to leave and later found a large bag stuffed with packages that the woman was attempting to steal, according to police.
When management at Now Courier went back to review security camera footage, the told police that they found out eight other burglaries had been caught on camera.
Police say a man was seen committing those burglaries on camera by using a contractor door code to enter the building. They say the man used the same code to disarm the alarm system.
Officials at the business said that the codes hadn't been changed in a long time and that the codes had been given to numerous people, according to the police report.
EPD investigators say they reviewed the security camera footage and identified the man as 42-year-old Elsayed Radwan of Evansville. They say the footage showed Radwan entering the business and taking large bags of packages as far back as April.
Management at Now Courier told police that Radwan was a contracted employee who had been fired back in 2015.
Police say the woman who was found inside the business during the burglary incident on June 6 was identified as Radwan's girlfriend, 28-year-old Tiffany Duncan.
Radwan was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail early Monday morning on eight burglary charges.
Duncan was also booked into the jail Monday on one count of burglary.