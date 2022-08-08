Couple found intoxicated at Evansville home facing neglect charges, police say

Two people are facing neglect charges in Evansville after an incident that happened on Sunday night, according to police.
The Evansville Police Department says officers were sent to the area of West Florida Street and North Second Avenue late Sunday night around 10:30 p.m. for a harassment call.
While officers were looking into the call, they say they heard people screaming from a nearby home.
When officers found the house, they said they walked up to the back door where they saw blood and glass on the steps, inside the home, and on the wooden door.
EPD says the officers also saw a child standing near the door, who ran back inside the house after seeing the officers.
Officers say they saw 29-year-old Christopher Fowler in the house and called him out at gunpoint. They say Fowler was heavily intoxicated and placed into handcuffs.
When police went inside the house they say they saw 28-year-old Stephanie Krouse lying on the floor. Krouse smelled like alcohol but said she wasn't injured, according to police.
According to EPD, multiple kids under the age of 10 were in the house. Police say that Krouse and Fowler were the only two adults in the home, but that both were "hardly able to stand, let alone tend to the children."
Fowler later told police that he had broke the storm door, causing glass to go everywhere.
Police didn't say that the kids were injured, but said they easily could have been if they had walked into the bathroom, which is right by the back door where the broken glass was.
According to police, Krouse took a breathalyzer test and blew a .140. They say Fowler also took one a blew a .217.
After being cleared at the hospital, Fowler and Krouse were booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on multiple charges of neglect.
Police said the kids were picked up by a family member.