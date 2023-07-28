Court date rescheduled for former OPS superintendent accused of soliciting sex acts from minors

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — A former education official accused of soliciting sex acts from minors appeared for his arraignment in court on Friday.
Former Owensboro Public Schools superintendent Dr. Matthew Constant appeared via video for his arraignment on Friday morning.
44News was in the courtroom Friday for Constant's arraignment.
Because of a conflict in the court, no plea was entered and Constant's arraignment was rescheduled for Aug. 2.
Additionally, court officials said they opposed a bond reduction in the case, meaning Constant's bond remains at $35,000 full cash.
As we reported, Constant was arrested on Thursday as part of an ongoing investigation.
A citation obtained by 44News says that Constant admitted to tampering with evidence, and that he attempted to procure and solicit sexual acts from minors.
The Kentucky State Police said that the investigation was "still in the early phases and has spanned into other states," and that "additional charges are likely."
At this time, Constant is facing charges of Procuring or Promoting the Use of a Minor and Tampering with Physical Evidence.