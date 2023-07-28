Court date rescheduled for former OPS superintendent accused of soliciting sex acts from minors

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Warrick, northeastern
Vanderburgh, Spencer, eastern Gibson, Pike, Daviess, eastern
Henderson, Muhlenberg, McLean, northeastern Hopkins and northeastern
Webster Counties through 845 PM CDT/945 PM EDT/...

At 800 PM CDT/900 PM EDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong
thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Patoka
to near Lynnville to 6 miles northwest of St. Joseph to Madisonville.
Movement was east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Lynnville around 810 PM CDT.
Stanley, Eureka and Folsomville around 815 PM CDT.
Petersburg around 915 PM EDT.
Owensboro around 820 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of these storms include Rockport,
Livermore and Grandview.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 165 between Mile Markers 60 and 70.
Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 112 and 136.
Interstate 69 in Indiana between Mile Markers 2 and 51.
Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 25 and 60.
Western Kentucky Parkway between Mile Markers 46 and 65.
Audubon Parkway between Mile Markers 5 and 23.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT/1000
PM EDT/ for southwestern Indiana...and south central and northwestern
Kentucky.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 572 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CDT /10 PM
EDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

WABASH

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

CALDWELL              CALLOWAY              CARLISLE
CHRISTIAN             DAVIESS               FULTON
GRAVES                HENDERSON             HICKMAN
HOPKINS               LYON                  MARSHALL
MCLEAN                MUHLENBERG            TODD
TRIGG                 WEBSTER

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

MISSISSIPPI

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BENTON, BOONVILLE, CADIZ,
CALHOUN, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DIXON, EDDYVILLE, ELKTON,
EVANSVILLE, FORT BRANCH, GREENVILLE, HENDERSON, HICKMAN,
HOPKINSVILLE, MADISONVILLE, MAYFIELD, MOUNT CARMEL, MURRAY,
OWENSBORO, PETERSBURG, PRINCETON, AND ROCKPORT.

Court date rescheduled for former OPS superintendent accused of soliciting sex acts from minors

  • Updated
  • 0
Former Owensboro Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Matthew Constant appears for his arraignment on July 28

Former Owensboro Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Matthew Constant appears for his arraignment via video on July 28

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — A former education official accused of soliciting sex acts from minors appeared for his arraignment in court on Friday.

Former Owensboro Public Schools superintendent Dr. Matthew Constant appeared via video for his arraignment on Friday morning.

44News was in the courtroom Friday for Constant's arraignment.

Because of a conflict in the court, no plea was entered and Constant's arraignment was rescheduled for Aug. 2.

Additionally, court officials said they opposed a bond reduction in the case, meaning Constant's bond remains at $35,000 full cash.

As we reported, Constant was arrested on Thursday as part of an ongoing investigation.

A citation obtained by 44News says that Constant admitted to tampering with evidence, and that he attempted to procure and solicit sexual acts from minors.

The Kentucky State Police said that the investigation was "still in the early phases and has spanned into other states," and that "additional charges are likely."

At this time, Constant is facing charges of Procuring or Promoting the Use of a Minor and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

