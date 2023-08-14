Court grants immunity to two witnesses in case against Evansville school board member, bar owner

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A hearing was held on Monday in the case against an Evansville school board member and bar owner faced with a felony charge in connection to a drug investigation.
Court records show a hearing was held Monday to address immunity for testimony from two witnesses in the case against Amy Word.
Public records say the court granted immunity for those two individuals, Bryan Biggs and Dylan Wallace.
Word was arrested on the felony charge of Maintaining a Common Nuisance back in 2022 after police said she had knowledge of drug activity at her place of business.
Following Word's arrest, Biggs was also arrested, and police say he told them he would deliver cocaine to people while working at Word's West Franklin Street business, Lamasco Bar and Grill.
The next hearing in the case is set for Aug. 31, with a trial still on schedule for March 4, 2024.
During a previous hearing, court officials said that Word's trial would be moved outside of Vanderburgh County.