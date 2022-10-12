Daviess County authorities looking for suspects in Rural King theft

Authorities in Daviess County, Kentucky, are asking for the public's help in a theft investigation.
The sheriff's office says it's trying to identify three men who were involved in a theft at a local Rural King.
DCSO says the theft happened on Monday, Oct. 10.
The sheriff's office didn't say what all was stolen, but said that more than $1,500 in merchandise was unlawfully taken.
DCSO says the suspect vehicle is a black Jeep Compass.
Anyone with information on the men shown in the photos provided by the sheriff's office should call Owensboro Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484, or Deputy Clay Booth at the sheriff's office.