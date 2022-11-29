 Skip to main content
Daviess County man accused of shooting into neighbor's home

  • Updated
Richard Yeckering of Utica via Daviess County Jail

A Daviess County, Kentucky man is facing charges after being accused of shooting into his neighbor's home.

Deputies with the Daviess County Sheriff's Office were called to a shooting at a home on Ronnie Lake Road in Utica on Monday around 1 p.m.

DCSO says the deputies found a gun had been fired through a glass door at the home, with a bullet lodged inside the wall.

The sheriff's office says that three people were inside when the shooting happened, and that one of the was hit by the shattered glass.

DCSO says the resident said their neighbor, Richard Yeckering, had been outside shooting his gun all morning in the direction of their home.

Yeckering was found in possession of a semi-automatic handgun, with several spent rounds also found on his property, according to DCSO.

Yeckering was arrested and booked into the Daviess County Jail on three counts of wanton endangerment.

