Daviess County man arrested after pursuit in stolen vehicle, ISP says

A Daviess County, Indiana man was arrested early Wednesday morning after leading a state trooper on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle, according to Indiana State Police.
ISP says the incident happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday when a trooper was patrolling in the area of Highway 41 and 6th Street in Vincennes.
The trooper tried to stop a SUV for not having taillights, but the driver refused to stop and led the trooper on a pursuit at speeds reaching 85 MPH, according to ISP.
Police say the SUV eventually left the road, and that the driver got out and ran into a bean field.
Moments later, Knox County Sheriff's Office Deputies arrived with a K9 to assist. ISP says K9 Blast tracked down the suspect, who was then arrested after a brief struggle.
Police identified the man as 28-year-old David Neidige of Washington. When officers searched Neidige, they say they found a small amount of meth on him. They say he also displayed signs of impairment.
Neidige was booked into the Knox County Jail on felony charges of resisting law enforcement, receiving stolen property, and possession of meth.