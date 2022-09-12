 Skip to main content
Daviess County man nabbed with a large amount of meth after a weekend traffic stop, police say

An investigation is underway after police in Washington, Indiana, say a traffic stop led to a drug bust in Daviess County.

On Saturday, Washington Police say they pulled over a car on West Van Trees for a violation.

The driver was identified by police as 41-year-old Roger Brooks.

Authorities say, Brooks tried to run, and tried to strike an officer.

Brooks was later found with a large amount of meth and other narcotics on him, according to police.

We're told more than 40 grams of meth, nearly two grams of heroin, prescription pills, marijuana, and cash were also found.

Brooks faces several drug related charges, as well as Battery on a Safety Official and resisting law enforcement.

