Daviess County teen caught with guns and marijuana after posing in online post, sheriff says

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — A Kentucky teen is facing drug and gun charges after authorities say online posts led to his arrest.

The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says detectives started investigating the incident based on info from the Daviess County Public Schools Police.

According to DCSO, the investigation surrounded a teen who was seen posing online with handguns and marijuana.

The sheriff's office says the investigation led to the arrest of a 15-year-old suspect, who now faces charges for marijuana trafficking, drug paraphernalia, and handgun possession.

Authorities say that more people are expected to be charged as a result of the online post in question.

