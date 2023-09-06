DEA: Man caught delivering approximately 70,000 fentanyl pills to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A man is facing charges at the federal level after drug enforcement authorities in the Tri-State say they seized tens of thousands of deadly fentanyl pills.
Officials with the DEA say that multiple local agencies had been investigating a drug trafficking organization based in Mexico, which was shipping fentanyl pills through USPS to southern Indiana and western Kentucky.
In May, officials say they seized one package containing about 4,000 counterfeit pills that contained fentanyl thanks in-part to work from an under cover agent.
In August, the undercover agent began negotiation for a massive delivery of fentanyl and meth to Evansville.
Authorities say that on Sept. 4, the drug courier showed up at the agreed meeting place in Evansville. They say that courier was identified as Javier Moreno-Garibaldi.
Investigators moved to take Moreno-Garibaldi into custody, leading to the seizure of multiple bags of blue fentanyl pills marked with "M-30."
Based on the weight of the bags of drugs, which was just under 16 pounds, authorities say they seized an estimated 70,000 fentanyl pills in the arrest.
When Moreno-Garibaldi was taken in for an interview, he said he was contacted by a friend in Mexico about delivering a package to Evansville to make some money, authorities say. They say he told them he thought he was delivering a large amount of cocaine.
Moreno-Garibaldi was taken to the Henderson County Jail and booked on a federal hold. He is being charged with fentanyl distribution.