Deadly shooting under investigation in Princeton

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEVV) — A shooting that claimed one person's life is under investigation in Princeton.
The Princeton Police Department says officers were called to an apartment on South Race Street around noon on Saturday for a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found Duffy Miskell with a gunshot wound to the head, PPD says.
Police said that Miskell was taken to a hospital, but was pronounced dead from those injuries.
Two people at the apartment at the time of the shooting were interviewed, but authorities didn't say that anyone had been arrested at this time.
PPD says this is a very active investigation with pending search warrants, and that final reports will be made and sent to the Gibson County Prosecutor's Office for any possible charges in the case.
