Death investigation underway after man's body found in Henderson's East End neighborhood

The Henderson Police Department and Henderson County Coroner's Office continue a death investigation in the East End.
The call came into Henderson Dispatch after 6:35 a.m. Thursday after a man's body was discovered near the area of McKinley Street and Garfield Avenue.
Our 44News crew at the scene spoke with the coroner, who said that the circumstances of the death didn't appear suspicious.
The coroner's office says that the victim was elderly.
