Death of 20-year-old McLean County man under investigation

The Kentucky State Police is investigating the death of a 20-year-old McLean County man.
KSP officials say they went to a home on West Second Street in Calhoun early Thursday morning around 3:20 a.m., where they found the 20-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen.
They say the man, Steven G. Powell, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
KSP says an Powell's autopsy will be conducted sometime Friday.
Anyone with more information is being asked to call KSP at 270-826-3312.